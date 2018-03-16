Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey has brought back 80 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members from abroad so far, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
Speaking at the 6th ordinary congress of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “We’ve brought 80 FETO [terrorists] back from abroad so far. We will chase them [the remaining ones] as well.”
Referring to U.S.-based FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, he said: “You, who are in Pennsylvania, will also come.”
Last week, Turkish intelligence officers brought three senior Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members to Turkey following an anti-terror operation against the group in Gabon, a Central African country, security sources said.
In March, Turkish intelligence officers also brought the six senior FETO members back to Turkey following operations against the terror group’s branch in the Balkans, according to security sources.
In cooperation with Kosovo’s intelligence agency, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) arrested the six men, who were said to be in charge of getting FETO members out of Turkey and into Europe and the U.S. alongside their activities in the Balkans.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.
