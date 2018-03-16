Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:50, 15 April 2018 Sunday
Turkey
16:00, 15 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad
Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad

Turkish president vows to bring back FETO leader from Pennsylvania as well

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has brought back 80 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members from abroad so far, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Speaking at the 6th ordinary congress of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “We’ve brought 80 FETO [terrorists] back from abroad so far. We will chase them [the remaining ones] as well.”

Referring to U.S.-based FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, he said: “You, who are in Pennsylvania, will also come.”

Last week, Turkish intelligence officers brought three senior Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members to Turkey following an anti-terror operation against the group in Gabon, a Central African country, security sources said.

In March, Turkish intelligence officers also brought the six senior FETO members back to Turkey following operations against the terror group’s branch in the Balkans, according to security sources.

In cooperation with Kosovo’s intelligence agency, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) arrested the six men, who were said to be in charge of getting FETO members out of Turkey and into Europe and the U.S. alongside their activities in the Balkans.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad
Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad

Turkish president vows to bring back FETO leader from Pennsylvania as well
Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq
Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq

Turkish military says airstrikes have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region in northern Iraq
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg speaks to Anadolu Agency before his official visit to Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrians, Pakistanis and Eritreans
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Five soldiers also sustain injuries in clash with PKK terror group in Agri province
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin: Struggle between US, Russia in Syria 'must go beyond proxy wars and geopolitical muscling'
Turkey not making choice between Russia US Cavusoglu
Turkey not making choice between Russia, US: Cavusoglu

'Our goal is to bring political solution, peace in Syria,’ says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan discusses Syria with French Russian leaders
Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders

In separate phone talks, Turkish president discuss US-led airstrikes on Syria, bilateral and regional issues
Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes
Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes

Turkey was given prior information about joint airstrikes, says Bekir Bozdag
Turkey neutralizes over 4 150 terrorists in Afrin
Turkey neutralizes over 4,150 terrorists in Afrin

107 mines, 781 improvised explosives have also been destroyed during Operation Olive Branch
Turkish premier calls Syria airstrikes positive step
Turkish premier calls Syria airstrikes ‘positive step’

More needs to be done for lasting peace in Syria, Binali Yildirim says
Turkish British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes
Turkish, British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes

Erdogan highlights importance of not escalating tension in Syria further in talks over phone with UK’s May
Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'
Turkey slams Switzerland over 'Armenian Monument'

Purpose behind monument is to recognize Armenian allegations on incidents of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry says
Turkish presidential aide urges unity post Syria strike
Turkish presidential aide urges unity post Syria strike

It would have been 'unthinkable to leave Syrian regime unanswered' after suspected chemical attack in Douma: Kalin
Turkey 21 get life sentences over postmodern coup
Turkey: 21 get life sentences over ‘postmodern’ coup

Former military chief Ismail Hakki Karadayi, his deputy Cevik Bir are also among convicts who receive life terms
Over 180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Syrian, Afghan, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Algerian nationals among those held across Turkey

News

Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects
Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects

Three FETO members brought to Turkey from Africa
Three FETO members brought to Turkey from Africa

38 get life terms in Ankara over 2016 defeated coup
38 get life terms in Ankara over 2016 defeated coup

Turkey arrests FETO suspect aboard Greek-flagged yacht
Turkey arrests FETO suspect aboard Greek-flagged yacht

Senior FETO suspect arrested over Russian envoy murder
Senior FETO suspect arrested over Russian envoy murder

Turkish court gives life terms to 15 FETO members
Turkish court gives life terms to 15 FETO members

Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders
Erdogan discusses Syria with French Russian leaders

Turkish, British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes
Turkish British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes

Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria in phone call
Erdogan Trump discuss Syria in phone call

Erdogan says Afrin will be handed over to residents
Erdogan says Afrin will be handed over to residents

Turkish police forces marks 173rd anniversary
Turkish police forces marks 173rd anniversary






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 