Arab summit opens in Saudi Arabia

World Bulletin / News Desk
Arab leaders opened their annual summit in the eastern Saudi city of Dhahran on Sunday.
Sixteen Arab leaders are attending the summit, which comes one day after the U.S., France and Britain launched a joint airstrike in Syria in the wake of a suspected chemical attack by regime forces.
The Syrian conflict, the Palestinian issue and alleged Iranian interference are expected to dominate discussions during the one-day event.
On Saturday, the umbrella Arab League said the summit will not discuss Gulf crisis, which was triggered by last year’s cut-off of diplomatic ties between four Arab states and Qatar amid accusations for Doha of supporting terrorism.
Sunday’s summit comes three months after the U.S. officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, triggering world outcry.
Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.
Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report
A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs