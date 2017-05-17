22:41, 15 April 2018 Sunday

Over 60 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 66 undocumented migrants were held in Turkey, security sources said on Sunday.

In western Izmir province, 48 undocumented migrants, including Iraqis and Syrians, were apprehended when they were attempting to cross into Greece, said a security source on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Separately, provincial gendarmeries and coastal guards held 18 undocumented migrants from Algeria and Pakistan in Ipsala district of the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne, another source said.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.