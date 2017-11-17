Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:25, 16 April 2018 Monday
Middle East
22:43, 15 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Saudi donates $200 mln to Jerusalem, UNRWA
Saudi donates $200 mln to Jerusalem, UNRWA

Sunday's summit comes three months after U.S. officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz on Sunday donated $150 million to Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, an agency tasked with overseeing the Islamic holy sites in East Jerusalem.

Speaking at the annual Arab summit in the eastern Saudi city of Dhahran, the Saudi monarch also offered $50 million in aid to the UN refugee agency UNRWA.

"Palestine and its people are in the hearts of all Arabs and Muslims,” he told participants in the summit.

The Saudi king also announced that the one-day meeting would be named “Jerusalem Summit”.

Sixteen Arab leaders are attending the summit, which comes one day after the U.S., France and Britain launched joint airstrikes in Syria in the wake of a suspected chemical attack by regime forces.

The Syrian conflict, the Palestinian issue and alleged Iranian interference are expected to dominate discussions during the one-day event.

Sunday's summit comes three months after the U.S. officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, triggering world outcry.

One month after the U.S. decision, Washington announced in January that it was withholding $65 million in aid to UNRWA.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.



Related Saudi arabia jerusalem
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief

Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis

The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom

In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid

War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
US Syrian regime behind gas attack
US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal
Trump looking into rejoining TPP trade deal

Calling it 'a disaster,' Trump withdrew US from the deal days after his inauguration
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack
US has blood samples verifying chemical attack

The US currently assessing 8 targets for the potential military response, according to a separate report  
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man injured by live Israeli bullet during demonstrations in Gaza Strip among the martyrs

News

Over 500 settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Over 500 settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Israeli settlers swarm East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex
Israeli settlers swarm East Jerusalem s Al-Aqsa complex

'Three-fourths of Al-Aqsa Mosque built by Ottomans'
Three-fourths of Al-Aqsa Mosque built by Ottomans'

Demonstrators demand closure of US offices in Palestine
Demonstrators demand closure of US offices in Palestine

Israeli guard killed in Jerusalem stabbing attack
Israeli guard killed in Jerusalem stabbing attack

Dozens of settlers storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of settlers storm Jerusalem s Al-Aqsa compound

Saudi king slams Iran, US Jerusalem move
Saudi king slams Iran US Jerusalem move

Arab summit opens in Saudi Arabia
Arab summit opens in Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Sisi receives Abu Dhabi crown prince in Cairo
Egypt s Sisi receives Abu Dhabi crown prince in Cairo

Saudi Arabia to dig canal along Qatar border
Saudi Arabia to dig canal along Qatar border

Saudi prince to make official visit to France next week
Saudi prince to make official visit to France next week

Saudi claims to intercept Houthi missile from Yemen
Saudi claims to intercept Houthi missile from Yemen






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 