11:39, 16 April 2018 Monday
Media
09:10, 16 April 2018 Monday

Press agenda on April 16
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 16, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately attend entrepreneurship congress and World Muslim Minorities Summit.

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to take part in panel on presidential system.

ANKARA - Erdogan to receive NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the presidential complex and later chair ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Executive Board meeting.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce workforce statistics for January, industrial production index for February, and agricultural products producers' price index.

ANKARA - Desk to monitor developments after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime.

 

QATAR

DOHA - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag to visit Turkish military base in Qatar and Yunus Emre Institute, and participate in the opening of Qatar National Library.

 

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Mustafa Akinci to meet with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups. 

 

FRANCE

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron to hold talks with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

PARIS - Macron also to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - U.K. to host heads of state and government of Commonwealth countries.

LONDON - Stop the War Coalition to hold a demonstration against U.K. intervention in Syria.

 

NIGERIA

LAGOS - Start of the week of activities commemorating centenary of Nigeria's top Muslim scholar, the late Adam Abdullah el-Ilory.



