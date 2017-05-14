Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three Palestinians were wounded along the Gaza Strip's eastern border by Israeli soldiers during peaceful protests against Israel’s decades-long occupation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said late Sunday.

Spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said the wounded Palestinians were taken to the hospital for treatment.

At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 3,000 wounded by Israeli army gunfire since the most recent round of demonstrations began on March 30.

The rallies are part of six weeks of demonstrations that will culminate on May 15. That day will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe."

Demonstrators demand that Palestinian refugees be granted the "right of return" to their towns and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.