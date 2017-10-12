Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:39, 16 April 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
09:25, 16 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
China launches website to report foreign spies
China launches website to report foreign spies

The website, www.12339.gov.cn, launched by the Ministry of National Security on Sunday, also urges anyone to report attempts by Chinese nationals or foreigners to bribe state or military officials, instigate armed riots or incite ethnic separatism.

World Bulletin / News Desk

China has stepped up its campaign against foreign espionage with a website in Mandarin and English encouraging people to report national security threats such as bids to "overthrow the socialist system".

Potential problematic behavior also includes foreigners meeting "any person within China who has conducted activities endangering state security or is strongly suspected of doing so" -- raising concerns that any interaction with dissidents would be frowned upon.

Informants will be rewarded for discovering espionage equipment or for tip-offs on anyone suspected of buying or selling state secrets, according to the website, which allows users to lodge complaints in both Chinese and English.

The website did not offer details on the rewards. The Beijing City National Security Bureau was offering 10,000 to 500,000 yuan ($1,500 to $73,000) for information on spies, the official Beijing Daily reported last April.

The ministry has also released a cartoon, entitled "a friend with a mask," to illustrate possible questionable behavior, as part of its campaign to mark China's National Security Education Day on April 15.

The cartoon tells the story of a foreigner from an international non-governmental organization, who is promoting "western-style" workers' rights in China.  

The foreigner allegedly "bribes" a Chinese representative to organize seminars and mobilize workers to protest for their rights. According to the cartoon, such public protests are illegal and a vigilant worker reports the foreigner behind "the unrest."

In 2016 another series of cartoons published by the ministry warned Chinese nationals against entering into romantic relationships with foreigners since this could be a possible means of eliciting state secrets.



Related china spy website
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine 

Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
America has 3 goals in Syria
America has 3 goals in Syria

Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief

Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis

The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom

In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid

War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
US Syrian regime behind gas attack
US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza

News

From Russian spy poisoning to diplomatic tensions
From Russian spy poisoning to diplomatic tensions

UK measures over ex-spy’s poisoning provocative
UK measures over ex-spy s poisoning provocative

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over ex-spy incident
UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over ex-spy incident

Ex-Russian spy critically ill after substance exposure
Ex-Russian spy critically ill after substance exposure

5 file CAN$35M lawsuit against Canadian spy agency
5 file CAN 35M lawsuit against Canadian spy agency

China concerns spark Australia spy law review
China concerns spark Australia spy law review

HRW says website blocked in Egypt after torture report
HRW says website blocked in Egypt after torture report

Germany bans main website of far-left militants
Germany bans main website of far-left militants

Egypt blocking German govt-backed website: Rights group
Egypt blocking German govt-backed website Rights group

Dubai bans popular business website over 'false news'
Dubai bans popular business website over 'false news'

N. Korea's Kim greets Chinese official
N Korea's Kim greets Chinese official

China says it will not back down from trade war with US
China says it will not back down from trade war

China files WTO complaint over US tariff measures
China files WTO complaint over US tariff measures

Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions
Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions

US proposes tariffs on $50B worth of Chinese imports
US proposes tariffs on 50B worth of Chinese imports

China slaps retaliatory tariffs on 128 US products
China slaps retaliatory tariffs on 128 US products






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 