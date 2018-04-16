Worldbulletin News

Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey
Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey

'We came to Turkey to support Operation Olive Branch and Turkish soldiers,' says the member of the Bosnian parliament

World Bulletin / News Desk

A delegation of parliamentarians from Balkans states on Sunday paid a visit to Turkey to extend their support to Operation Olive Branch and Turkish soldiers.

The delegation was invited to Turkey by Turkish Youth Foundation (TUGVA).

The committee visited southeastern Turkish cities of Sanliurfa, Gaziantep and Kilis.

In a statement, Jasmin Imamovic, a member of Bosnian parliament said: “We came to Turkey to support Operation Olive Branch and Turkish soldiers. Turkey is fighting against terrorists and terrorism."

Haji Saban Kardic, a Bosniak representative in Croatian parliament said: “We stand with Turkish soldiers. We expect that the Turkish people and Turkish government support Balkans states.”

The visiting delegation also met Sanliurfa Mayor Nihat Ciftci at his office.

In the meeting, Nihat Ciftci and the committee exchanged views on peace in the region. 

“It is important for us to see that our friends support us and stand with us,” Ciftci said.  



