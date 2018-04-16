America has 3 goals in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. ambassador to the UN on Sunday laid out three American goals in Syria in the wake of U.S.-led airstrikes targeting the Assad regime.

“First of all the president made it very clear we cannot have chemical weapons usage anywhere, and we will continue to combat that in any way we need to protect American interests,” Nikki Haley told CBS News' “Face the Nation.”

“Secondly, we want to make sure that they understand that ISIL has to be defeated completely and wholly in a way that we know that we have stabilized the region. And then thirdly we want to make sure that the influence of Iran doesn't take over the area.”

The U.S. is not looking for war, said Haley.

“That's the last thing the president wanted was war. We were not looking to kill people. That was not something that in our American values we would want to do.

"We wanted to send a strong message that they needed to stop the chemical weapons program,” she added.