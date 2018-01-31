Unemployment falls to 10.8 pct in January

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said the number of unemployed persons aged 15 years and over -- 3.4 million in January -- slipped by 576,000 year-on-year.
Unemployment in December was 10.4 percent.
Official data also showed that non-agricultural unemployment slipped 2.5 percentage points to 12.7 percent during the same period.
The youth unemployment rate -- the 15-24 age group -- was 19.9 percent, down 4.6 percentage points year-on-year in January.
TurkStat said unemployment for the 15-64 age group was also down 2.2 percentage points to 11.1 percent in the same period.
January's employment rate rose 1.6 percentage point from the same month last year to 46.4 percent.
The labor force participation rate was also up by 0.6 percentage point year-on-year, going up to 52.1 percent.
