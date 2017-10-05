Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.23 percent, or 256.89 points, to open at 109,860.89 points on Monday.

The banking and holding sector indices gained 0.40 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively.

The sports sector index posted the best performance, up 1.92 percent, while the leasing factoring sector index saw the largest decline, losing 0.56 percent.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 109,604.01, down 0.57 percent, or 631.40 points, with a 5.4 billion Turkish lira ($1.3 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose slightly to 4.1020 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.0970 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate climbed to 5.0620 on Monday, compared with 5.0520 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil fell to $71.50 per barrel as of 10.05 a.m. local time (0705GMT) Monday, compared to $72.36 as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Friday.