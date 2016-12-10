Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:26, 16 April 2018 Monday
Europe
Update: 12:03, 16 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Assad apologists work in UK universities
Assad apologists work in UK universities

Top academics actively supporting Assad, reveals report by The Times

World Bulletin / News Desk

Senior British academics are spreading pro-Assad propaganda that the chemical weapons attacks were fake, a report published by The Times revealed. 

The academics are part of an organization -- Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media (SPM) -- and allegedly hold posts at top universities in Edinburgh, Sheffield and Leicester. 

Members of SPM have also claimed that previous chemical weapons attacks, including the one that took place last week, were fake and staged by the Syrian civilian defense group, White Helmets, in order for the west to attack the Assad regime.

Tim Hayward, a SPM member who is professor at the University of Edinburgh, took to Twitter where he retweeted a statement claiming: “#WhiteHelmets & terrorist factions staged false flag events & kidnapped, drugged children to use as props in events, kids were buried w/out parents present.”

Hayward also runs a blog in which he has published articles that claim the attacks are routinely staged by the opposition supported by the west.

The report also mentions another SPM academic Tara McCormack, who is a lecturer at Leicester University. She claimed on her Twitter account that it is “an established fact a) the White Helmets are basically Al Q[aeda]”.

The Violations Documentation Centre (VDC), a research group based in Syria that documents violations of international law, believes that Bashar al-Assad regime forces are responsible for the chemical attack on April 7 that killed over 75 people and injured hundreds more. 

“The Violations Documentation Center (VDC) suspects that this attack was deliberated to inflict as much possible damage on civilians. The Syrian government effectively made it very difficult for the resident population to reach ambulances and rescue teams, forced residents to seek shelter from heavy barrel bomb attacks, and then carried out airstrikes suspected to have contained poisonous gas,” the organization said in a report released after the attack. 

On April 14, the U.K. in coordination with the U.S. and France conducted a series of military strikes against the regime of Bashar al-Assad after it accused the latter of being responsible for the chemical weapons attack on Douma, Eastern Ghouta on April 7th. 



Related UK assad apologists
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
The OPCW Ridding the world of chemical weapons
The OPCW: Ridding the world of chemical weapons

Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine 

Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
America has 3 goals in Syria
America has 3 goals in Syria

Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief

Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis

The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom

In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid

War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'

News

British PM faces backlash for bypassing MPs on Syria
British PM faces backlash for bypassing MPs on Syria

Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime
Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime

US, France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets
US France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets

UK to work with US, France on Douma response
UK to work with US France on Douma response

UK 'utterly condemns' use of chemical weapons
UK 'utterly condemns' use of chemical weapons

UK, France, Germany slam Syria chemical attack
UK France Germany slam Syria chemical attack






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 