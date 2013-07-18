Worldbulletin News

Turkey's industrial output rises in February
Turkey's industrial output rises in February

Industrial production surges 9.9 pct year-on-year in February, official data show

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production rose 9.9 percent in February compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Monday.

Industrial output is considered a vital indicator for the economy, as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.

Among three main sub-indices, the mining and quarrying index saw the highest annual increase in January, with 11.2 percent.

The manufacturing index rose 1.4 percent while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index was up 3.3 percent during the same period. 

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originated effects.



