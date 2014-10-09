NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

NATO's top official arrived in the capital Ankara on Monday for official talks in the wake of the U.S.-led airstrikes targeting the Assad regime in Syria.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli after being welcomed by a military ceremony at the Defense Ministry. No further details were given about the gathering.

The NATO chief is also to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his visit on Monday.

The U.S., U.K., and France early Saturday launched airstrikes on reported Assad regime chemical weapons facilities in Syria.

The strikes followed the Assad regime allegedly carrying out a chemical attack in Douma, Syria which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.