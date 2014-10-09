NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli after being welcomed by a military ceremony at the Defense Ministry. No further details were given about the gathering.
The NATO chief is also to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his visit on Monday.
The U.S., U.K., and France early Saturday launched airstrikes on reported Assad regime chemical weapons facilities in Syria.
The strikes followed the Assad regime allegedly carrying out a chemical attack in Douma, Syria which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.
Jens Stoltenberg meets with Turkish Defense Minister Canikli in capital Ankara
'We came to Turkey to support Operation Olive Branch and Turkish soldiers,' says the member of the Bosnian parliament
Migrants include Syrians, Pakistanis, Iraqis and Algerians
Turkish president vows to bring back FETO leader from Pennsylvania as well
Turkish military says airstrikes have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region in northern Iraq
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg speaks to Anadolu Agency before his official visit to Turkey
Five soldiers also sustain injuries in clash with PKK terror group in Agri province
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin: Struggle between US, Russia in Syria 'must go beyond proxy wars and geopolitical muscling'
'Our goal is to bring political solution, peace in Syria,’ says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
In separate phone talks, Turkish president discuss US-led airstrikes on Syria, bilateral and regional issues
Turkey was given prior information about joint airstrikes, says Bekir Bozdag
107 mines, 781 improvised explosives have also been destroyed during Operation Olive Branch
More needs to be done for lasting peace in Syria, Binali Yildirim says
Erdogan highlights importance of not escalating tension in Syria further in talks over phone with UK’s May
Purpose behind monument is to recognize Armenian allegations on incidents of 1915, Turkish Foreign Ministry says