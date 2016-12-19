Philippines bars EU party official critical of Duterte

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Philippines has barred entry to an EU party official critical of President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal drugs crackdown, in a move denounced by critics Monday as a gag on dissent.
Filibeck, the deputy secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, flew to the Philippines at the invitation of opposition party Akbayan to attend a congress.
He had been part of a delegation of European politicians who conducted an October 2017 fact-finding mission in the Philippines which denounced the "extra-judicial killings" of thousands of people in Duterte's anti-drug crackdown.
"This is a gag order to all and sundry that you cannot look into the human rights situation in the Philippines," Akbayan congressman Tom Villarin told AFP.
"Actions of the Duterte government... really show that degree of impunity has risen to the level of a dictatorship," he added.
Duterte has launched an unprecedented campaign against illegal drugs since winning elections in mid-2016.
Police say they have killed 4,100 drug suspects as part of the campaign, while rights groups claim the toll is around three times the official figure.
The Philippine bureau of immigration said Filibeck had violated conditions of his stay as a tourist.
"Mr Filibeck has been blacklisted by the (immigration bureau) for violation of our immigration laws which prohibit aliens staying in our country from engaging in political activities," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told AFP.
Duterte's spokesman described the move as an "exercise of sovereignty".
"The socialist leader was one of those that we determined as a person that we don't want to be in our territory," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told reporters.
Manila and the European Union have clashed over the drugs crackdown, with Brussels saying it was a matter of "serious concern", while Duterte has rejected criticism from the "stupid organisation" and angrily turned down an invitation to an Asia-Europe summit.
Filibeck's party denounced his deportation, adding it had informed EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini of the incident.
"It is completely unacceptable that a PES political representative... should be treated as a criminal on the orders of the government," party president Sergei Stanishev said in a statement on its website.
"We refuse to be silenced. We will continue to express our solidarity with the democratic opposition to Mr Duterte's increasingly authoritarian rule in the Philippines."
Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3
Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'