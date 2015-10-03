Update: 13:20, 16 April 2018 Monday

US, Nigeria hold military summit in Abuja

World Bulletin / News Desk

Military top brass from across Africa on Monday kicked off a conference co-hosted by the United States aimed at boosting cooperation between countries fighting extremist groups.

Military leaders from almost every country on the continent were in Nigeria's capital of Abuja to exchange notes on threats in Africa, from Al-Shabaab in the east to Boko Haram in the west.

Under former president Barack Obama, the United States took the fight against rising extremism to Africa and stepped up its military presence in several countries.

President Donald Trump has continued to prioritize security on the continent.

Before he was sacked in March, secretary of state Rex Tillerson had just completed a five-country tour of Africa, pledging military assistance.

The Sahel region is host to Al-Qaeda in the Maghreb (AQIM) in Mali and Boko Haram in Nigeria.

US forces are stationed in neighboring Niger, where last November the government gave the green light to arm drones to fight extremists.