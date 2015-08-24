Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:26, 16 April 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 13:29, 16 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey neutralize 38 terrorists
Turkey neutralize 38 terrorists

Interior Ministry says security forces carried out 487 counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over last week  

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 38 terrorists were “neutralized” as part of counter-terror operations held across Turkey over the past week, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. 

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the ministry said security forces had carried out 487 counter-terrorism operations on April 9-16.

The ministry specified that 18 of the terrorists were killed, six were captured, and 14 surrendered to authorities.

During the operations, 149 people were also arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist group and 75 others for their suspected links to the ISIL terrorist group.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

Another 702 people were arrested over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and 21 others over links to leftist terrorist groups.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 2016 defeated coup, which martyred 250 people and injured nearly 2,200.

 


Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish stance on Assad has never changed
Turkish stance on Assad has never changed

Hakan Cavusoglu welcomes US-led airstrikes in Syria
Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace
Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace

Turkish president also criticizes US-led airstrikes in Syria over chemical weapons, saying regular weapons killed far more
Turkey hits back over Macron comments
Turkey hits back over Macron comments

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag insisted that Turkish policy on Syria was independent of other nations, as signs grow of Western discomfort over Ankara's alliance with Iran and Russia on Syria.
Turkey neutralize 38 terrorists
Turkey neutralize 38 terrorists

Interior Ministry says security forces carried out 487 counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over last week  
NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey
NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey

Jens Stoltenberg meets with Turkish Defense Minister Canikli in capital Ankara 
Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey
Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey

'We came to Turkey to support Operation Olive Branch and Turkish soldiers,' says the member of the Bosnian parliament
Over 60 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 60 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrians, Pakistanis, Iraqis and Algerians
Erdogan 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad
Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad

Turkish president vows to bring back FETO leader from Pennsylvania as well
Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq
Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq

Turkish military says airstrikes have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region in northern Iraq
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg speaks to Anadolu Agency before his official visit to Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrians, Pakistanis and Eritreans
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Five soldiers also sustain injuries in clash with PKK terror group in Agri province
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria
Turkey calls for 'legitimate political order' in Syria

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin: Struggle between US, Russia in Syria 'must go beyond proxy wars and geopolitical muscling'
Turkey not making choice between Russia US Cavusoglu
Turkey not making choice between Russia, US: Cavusoglu

'Our goal is to bring political solution, peace in Syria,’ says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan discusses Syria with French Russian leaders
Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders

In separate phone talks, Turkish president discuss US-led airstrikes on Syria, bilateral and regional issues
Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes
Turkey's Incirlik air base not used in Syria strikes

Turkey was given prior information about joint airstrikes, says Bekir Bozdag

News

Turkish stance on Assad has never changed
Turkish stance on Assad has never changed

Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1

Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace
Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace

Turkey hits back over Macron comments
Turkey hits back over Macron comments

NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey
NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey

Turkey's industrial output rises in February
Turkey's industrial output rises in February






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 