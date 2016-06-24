Worldbulletin News

European stocks diverge in initial trade
European stocks diverge in initial trade

London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.

World Bulletin / News Desk

European stock markets diverged Monday at the opening bell in a muted reaction to US-led strikes on Syria.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.3 percent to 12,478.99 points compared with Thursday's closing level.

However in Paris there was no data immediately available for the CAC 40 index due to a technical incident, according to a statement from Euronext.



European stocks diverge in initial trade
