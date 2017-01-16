NASA's new planet-hunter to seek closer

World Bulletin / News Desk
NASA is poised to launch a $337 million washing machine-sized spacecraft that aims to vastly expand mankind's search for planets beyond our solar system, particularly closer, Earth-sized ones that might harbor life.
Its main goal over the next two years is to scan more than 200,000 of the brightest stars for signs of planets circling them and causing a dip in brightness known as a transit.
NASA predicts that TESS will discover 20,000 exoplanets -- or planets outside the solar system -- including more than 50 Earth-sized planets and up to 500 planets less than twice the size of Earth.
"They are going to be orbiting the nearest, brightest stars," Elisa Quintana, TESS scientist at NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center, told reporters on Sunday.
"We might even find planets that orbit stars that we can even see with the naked eye," she added.
"So in the next few years we might even be able to walk outside and point at a star and know that it has a planet. This is the future."
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, is scheduled to launch Monday at 6:32 pm (2232 GMT) atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Telegram blocked when app makers decline to provide encryption key to Federal Security Service
The company will tell users if their information were improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica
Fund to support scientists in finding solutions to challenges in Muslim World, Islamic Development Bank says in Tunis
Speaking to the news site Vox, Zuckerberg defended the company's business model and shot back at criticism of the social networking giant from Apple CEO Tim Cook last week.
A Tesla Model X collided with a highway barrier near the town of Mountain View in California on March 23, catching fire before it was struck by two other cars.
Company establishing two new teams -- Experiences and Devices, and Cloud and AI
The updates include improved access to Facebook's user settings and tools to easily search for, download and delete personal data stored by Facebook.
Social network giant has lost more than $100B in value loss since last week
Qantas on Saturday launched the first non-stop passenger service linking Australia and Europe, with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner departing Perth for London on one of the longest flights in the world.
Lowest levels of wintertime sea ice on record occurred during past four years
Three veteran space fliers launch successfully to join crew on space station in two days
The so-called Langlands programme dates back to 1967, when the then-associate professor at Princeton University wrote a letter to renowned French mathematician Andre Weil outlining his new theory.
Calls for investigations came on both sides of the Atlantic after Facebook responded to explosive reports of misuse of its data by suspending the account of Cambridge Analytica, a British firm hired by Trump's 2016 campaign.
New research says reducing carbon emissions sooner could prevent 153 million premature deaths globally
Theoretical physicist became an icon for Palestinians when he joined a boycott campaign against Israeli policy in 2013