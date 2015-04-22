Worldbulletin News

Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria will meet Donald Trump in Washington on April 30 to discuss issues including "fighting terrorism" and economic growth, the White House announced Sunday.

"President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria's role as a democratic leader in the region," the White House said in a statement.

"The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria's economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity."

The nation is battling an array of security threats across its territory, from Boko Haram extremists in the northeast to oil militants in the south. 

The announcement of the visit comes one day after the fourth anniversary of the Chibok schoolgirl's abduction, which saw Boko Haram kidnap 276 girls.

Fifty-seven escaped in the immediate aftermath and four years on, 112 are still being held -- a global symbol of the insurgency that has devastated the region.

The Nigerian president's White House visit also follows a scandal that erupted in January when Trump allegedly branded African nations "shithole countries."

The reported remark triggered global outrage and forced the US president to pen a letter reaffirming his commitment to the continent.

Nigeria was among the countries included on Trump's ex-secretary of state Rex Tillerson's Africa tour last month -- through the former Texas oilman truncated the trip just before the US president brutally sacked him.

Before returning to Washington, Tillerson had notably promised Nigeria's support ranging from equipment to intelligence to helping secure the swift release of kidnapped schoolgirls.



