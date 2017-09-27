Worldbulletin News

Today in History April 16
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

69   Defeated by Vitellius' troops at Bedriacum, Otho commits suicide.
556   Pelagius I begins his reign as Catholic Pope.
1065   The Norman Robert Guiscard takes Bari, ending five centuries of Byzantine rule in southern Italy.
1705   Queen Anne of England knights Isaac Newton.
1746   Prince Charles is defeated at the Battle of Culloden, the last pitched battle fought in Britain.
1818   The U.S. Senate ratifies the Rush-Bagot amendment to form an unarmed U.S.-Canada border.
1854   San Salvador is destroyed by an earthquake.
1862   Confederate President Jefferson Davis approves a conscription act for white males between 18 and 35.
1862   Slavery is abolished in the District of Columbia.
1917   Vladimir Lenin returns to Russia to start the Bolshevik Revolution.
1922   Annie Oakley shoots 100 clay targets in a row, setting a woman's record.
1942   The Island of Malta is awarded the George Cross in recognition for heroism under constant German air attack. It was the first such award given to any part of the British Commonwealth.
1945   The destroyer USS Laffey survives horrific damage from attacks by 22 Japanese aircraft off Okinawa, earning the nickname "The Ship That Would Not Die."
1945   American troops enter Nuremberg, Germany.
1947   A lens which provides zoom effects is demonstrated in New York City.
1968   The Pentagon announces the "Vietnamization" of the war.
1972   Two giants pandas arrive in the U.S. from China.

Historynet.com



