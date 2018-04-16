Worldbulletin News

Putin, Rouhani discuss US-led airstrikes on Syria
In phone talk, Russian, Iranian leaders also discuss prevailing situation in Middle East, including that in Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hasan Rouhani on Sunday spoke over the phone and discussed the U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria, the Kremlin said.

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, the two leaders agreed that the airstrikes have “seriously damaged” the prospects of a political settlement in Syria.

"Putin stressed that if such actions, carried out in violation of the UN Charter, will continue, this will inevitably lead to the chaos in the international relations", the statement added.

On Saturday, the U.S., U.K., and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria.

The strikes came after the Assad regime was accused of carrying out a chemical attack in Syria's Douma, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.

Putin and Rouhani also discussed the prevailing situation in the Middle East, including that in Yemen, the statement said. 

 


