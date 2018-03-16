Update: 15:39, 16 April 2018 Monday

Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president on Monday urged a new groundwork for peace in the world, one where countries are no longer bombed with random justifications.

"Let's lay down a new foundation for peace in the world and let's not let rain down bombs on these countries at random, not allow the pounding of barrel bombs," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told an entrepreneurship congress in Istanbul.

Erdogan also criticized Saturday’s U.S.-led airstrikes in Syria in the wake of alleged usage of chemical weapon by the Assad regime, pointing out that conventional weapons have killed far more civilians in the country.

"They came and said 'chemical weapons' and attacked... [saying] 'We attacked over the usage of chemical weapons',” said Erdogan.

“I say, why you are only looking at chemical weapons? Why you are not assessing conventional weapons? If one person dies from chemical weapons, 10 people die from conventional weapons."

The U.S., U.K., and France early Saturday launched airstrikes on the reported Assad regime chemical weapons facilities in Syria.

The strikes came after the Assad regime allegedly carried out a chemical attack in Douma, Syria, killing 78 civilians and injuring hundreds of others.

Erdogan also criticized "imperialist powers" for not taking in Syrian refugees while Turkey plays host to around 3.5 million Syrians.