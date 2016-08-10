Update: 15:58, 16 April 2018 Monday

390 chemical weapon use allegations recorded in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 390 allegations of chemical weapon use in Syria have been recorded by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) since 2014, the British envoy to the group said Monday.

“The Syrian regime has an abhorrent record of using chemical weapons against its own people,” said Peter Wilson, adding that the use of chemical weapons “has become an all-too-regular weapon of war in the Syrian conflict.”

The statement came during a OPCW Executive Council Meeting following joint weekend airstrikes by the U.S., U.K., and France on reported Assad regime chemical weapons facilities in Syria.

The strikes followed the Assad regime allegedly carrying out a chemical attack in Douma, Syria which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.

Wilson said the U.K. is clear about who is responsible for the atrocity.

“A significant body of information, including intelligence, indicates the Syrian regime is responsible for this latest attack,” he said.

“Open-source accounts allege a barrel bomb was used to deliver the chemicals, and a regime helicopter was seen above Douma on the evening of 7 April,” he added.

Wilson said “reliable intelligence indicates that Syrian military officials coordinated what appears to be the use of chlorine in Douma on 7 April.”

“No other group could have carried out this attack.”

He underlined that the world has seen the “harrowing images of men, women and children lying dead with foam in their mouths” and “first-hand accounts from NGOs and aid workers have detailed burns to the eyes, suffocation and skin discoloration, with a chlorine-like odor surrounding the victims.”