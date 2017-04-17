Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish government's budget balance saw a deficit of 20.4 billion Turkish liras ($5.34 billion) in the first quarter of 2018, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.
According to an official statement, Turkey's budget revenues amounted to 167.4 billion Turkish liras ($43.8 billion) from January to March, increasing by 15.7 percent compared to the same period of last year.
Over the same period, the budget expenses stood at 187.9 billion Turkish liras ($49.2 billion), marking a 17.7 percent annual rise.
Excluding interest payments, the central government budget balance saw a surplus of nearly $500 million in the first quarter of this year.
The average U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate in the first quarter was around 3.82, according to Turkey's Central Bank.
London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.
The US, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Industrial production surges 9.9 pct year-on-year in February, official data show
BIST 100 rises 0.23 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Unemployment in January goes down 2.2 percentage points from the same month last year, says TurkStat
In 2-month period EU’s exports of goods totaled $368.6B, while imports from rest of the world stood at $389.6B
Bank approves $91.54M loan within sustainable cities project to back Turkey’s resort cities of Antalya and Mugla
Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 800,000 tons
BIST 100 rises 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0960
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index goes down 0.04 percent or 41.73 points in opening session
Prospects of military action in Syria lifted oil prices but weighed on stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7 percent at 24,243.41 about 10 minutes into the session.
Target for 2023 of 1,000 megawatts exceeds expectations while 2030 target revises up to about 4,000 megawatts
Further strikes are planned on April 17, 18, 23 and 24
BIST 100 decreases 0.38 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1380
Tensions in Middle East push the benchmark to a daily gain of 3.5 pct