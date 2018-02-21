Exodus from Eastern Ghouta to N. Syria gathers pace

World Bulletin / News Desk
Residents of Syria’s Eastern Ghouta district, which remains under siege by the Assad regime and its allies, continue to flee to opposition-held parts of northern Syria in hopes of finding safety.
Since the evacuation process began, more than 56,000 people have left the besieged Damascus suburb.
Evacuees were initially sent to camps in Idlib, in Aleppo's western countryside, and in the Al-Bab district, which is located within the area of operations of Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield.
Due to the recent influx of people, however, these camps are now full to capacity.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency at Idlib’s Abrar camp, Abu Mohamed said the Assad regime had allowed Eastern Ghouta residents to leave the district on condition they leave all their personal belongings behind.
“We have no pillows or blankets; we don’t have anything,” he lamented, adding that aid NGOs had yet to reach many of the temporary camps.
Another Eastern Ghouta resident, Abu Ahmed, said he and his friends -- despite the difficult humanitarian situation -- felt much more secure in Idlib.
“Prices here aren’t bad, but we don't have any money. There was no life in Eastern Ghouta; we only had barley bread to eat,” he said.
Abu Rashid, yet another district resident, said he and his family were having difficulties adapting to their new surroundings.
“We don't ask for much, just a livable environment. We need electricity,” he told Anadolu Agency.
Mohamed Tikko, who oversees one of the temporary camps in Idlib, said Eastern Ghouta residents were being given priority in terms of accommodation, with many being put up in local mosques, homes and schools.
“Resources are extremely limited,” he said. “Some NGOs have offered to pay the rents of refugee families for two months.”
“But these people have left all their belongings behind -- their financial status is terrible,” he added. “What will they do after two months?”
Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3
Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month