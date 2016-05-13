Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:31, 16 April 2018 Monday
Economy
17:31, 16 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

The United States, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Oil prices slid on Monday after US-led strikes on Syria did not provoke an escalation in the conflict, while equities were mixed.

"Even though investors have moved past the Syria missile strikes and are working on the basis that there will be no extended conflict or market-adverse retaliation, equity markets are struggling for direction," noted Interactive Investor analyst Rebecca O'Keeffe.

Crude prices, however, fell back after having run up to highs not seen since the end of 2014 last week as tensions rose ahead of the attack in the tinderbox oil-rich Middle East region.

"The strike on Syrian chemical locations over the weekend marks the end of the recent standoff," noted IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

"Market realisation that this attack largely draws the line under the issue has brought about a sharp decline in oil prices in early trade..."

The commodities-heavy FTSE-100 in London was weighed down as oil prices slid, falling 0.5 percent in afternoon trading.

Shares in BP were down 1.3 percent, which Shell shares gave up 0.6 percent.

The FTSE 100 index also lost ground as the strong pound weighed on the share prices of multinationals earning large amounts in other currencies.

In the eurozone, shares in Frankfurt and Paris were both down around 0.1 percent.

Wall Street opened higher, buoyed by data showing US retail sales rose for the first time in four months. The Dow climbed by 0.7 percent in the first minute of trading.

Sentiment was also boosted by Bank of America beating earnings estimates with first quarter profits rising by a third to $6.5 billion.

"US stocks are adding to last week's advance in early action, with late-Friday's US-led targeted missile strikes in Syria appearing to not exacerbate concerns that they will escalate tensions with Russia and Iran," said analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage.

While there was broad support for the Syria mission, Moscow condemned it as illegal and warned it would provoke "chaos" in international relations.

The Syria crisis, which has seen the West's relationship with Russia grow increasingly frosty, has encompassed other regional players including Iran, Saudi Arabia and Israel, and led to talk of a military standoff.

It also comes against the backdrop of a trade dispute between the United States and China. Many fear this could hammer the global economy if the two sides push through tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of goods.

Most Asian markets dipped Monday but Tokyo eked out gains.



Related oil economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

The United States, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $500M in first quarter of 2018
European stocks diverge in initial trade
European stocks diverge in initial trade

London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike

The US, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's industrial output rises in February
Turkey's industrial output rises in February

Industrial production surges 9.9 pct year-on-year in February, official data show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.23 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Unemployment falls to 10 8 pct in January
Unemployment falls to 10.8 pct in January

Unemployment in January goes down 2.2 percentage points from the same month last year, says TurkStat
EU sees 20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb
EU sees $20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb

In 2-month period EU’s exports of goods totaled $368.6B, while imports from rest of the world stood at $389.6B
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities

Bank approves $91.54M loan within sustainable cities project to back Turkey’s resort cities of Antalya and Mugla
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February

Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 800,000 tons  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0960
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index goes down 0.04 percent or 41.73 points in opening session
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike

Prospects of military action in Syria lifted oil prices but weighed on stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7 percent at 24,243.41 about 10 minutes into the session.
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples
Turkey's geothermal target for 2030 quadruples

Target for 2023 of 1,000 megawatts exceeds expectations while 2030 target revises up to about 4,000 megawatts  
Strike grounds 30 percent of Air France flights
Strike grounds 30 percent of Air France flights

Further strikes are planned on April 17, 18, 23 and 24
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.38 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1380

News

Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1

Unemployment falls to 10.8 pct in January
Unemployment falls to 10 8 pct in January

US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike

Strike grounds 30 percent of Air France flights
Strike grounds 30 percent of Air France flights

Brent oil price hits highest level since 2014
Brent oil price hits highest level since 2014

Deutsche Bank stock surges as new boss takes reins
Deutsche Bank stock surges as new boss takes reins

Turkish Straits at risk from oil and gas transit boom
Turkish Straits at risk from oil and gas transit boom

Turkey's chief focus is always human, not land, oil
Turkey's chief focus is always human not land oil

Bahrain discovers 'Largest Oilfield in Decades'
Bahrain discovers 'Largest Oilfield in Decades'

Oil prices post largest weekly gain in 8 months
Oil prices post largest weekly gain in 8 months

Crude oil prices hit highest level in seven weeks 
Crude oil prices hit highest level in seven weeks

Yemen: Locally-produced oil products markup postponed
Yemen Locally-produced oil products markup postponed






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 