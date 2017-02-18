09:24, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on April 17

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting.

ANKARA - Erdogan to preside meetings of National Security Council and Council of Ministers at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to also attend AK Party parliamentary group meeting as well as National Security Council and Council of Ministers.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to receive Matti Vanhanen, chairman of Foreign Affairs Commission of Finland’s parliament and Mahamadou Lamine Djiguine, chairman of the Mali-Turkey parliamentary friendship group, separately.

ANKARA – EU Minister Omer Celik to hold a news conference on Turkey’s Progress Report of the European Commission.

SYRIA

IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

CHINA

BEIJING - Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to meet Chinese counterpart Luo Shugang.

BEIJING - Kurtulmus to attend 14th China International Tourism and Travel Fair and inaugural event of Turkey’s Tourism Year.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak to address Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, an annual conference on global transformation of the energy sector.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron to deliver an address to MEPs on future of Europe.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to address Commonwealth Conference in London. She is to hold bilateral meetings with various heads of state during the conference.

LONDON - Sabah Columnists Club to hold "Turbulent Times in World Politics: Turkey and U.K." panel at Yunus Emre Institute.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH/JERUSALEM/GAZA - Palestinians mark Palestinian prisoners day.

KENYA

NAIROBI- Delegation from Turkish parliament to play a friendly football match with Kenyan counterparts at Parklands Sports Club.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Southern African Development Community (SADC), a block of 15 member states, to discuss regional security during a two-day summit in Angola.

PAKISTAN

LAHORE, Pakistan - Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore is known for its diverse culture, rich cuisine, social and cultural festivals, and on top of all, its spectacular old architecture, including the Badshahi Mosque and Red Fort.