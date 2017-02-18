Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:32, 17 April 2018 Tuesday
Media
09:24, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on April 17
Press agenda on April 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting.

ANKARA - Erdogan to preside meetings of National Security Council and Council of Ministers at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to also attend AK Party parliamentary group meeting as well as National Security Council and Council of Ministers.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to receive Matti Vanhanen, chairman of Foreign Affairs Commission of Finland’s parliament and Mahamadou Lamine Djiguine, chairman of the Mali-Turkey parliamentary friendship group, separately.

ANKARA – EU Minister Omer Celik to hold a news conference on Turkey’s Progress Report of the European Commission.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

 

 

CHINA

BEIJING - Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to meet Chinese counterpart Luo Shugang. 

BEIJING - Kurtulmus to attend 14th China International Tourism and Travel Fair and inaugural event of Turkey’s Tourism Year.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak to address Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, an annual conference on global transformation of the energy sector.

 

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - French President Emmanuel Macron to deliver an address to MEPs on future of Europe.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to address Commonwealth Conference in London. She is to hold bilateral meetings with various heads of state during the conference.

LONDON - Sabah Columnists Club to hold "Turbulent Times in World Politics: Turkey and U.K." panel at Yunus Emre Institute.

 

PALESTINE 

RAMALLAH/JERUSALEM/GAZA - Palestinians mark Palestinian prisoners day.

 

KENYA 

NAIROBI- Delegation from Turkish parliament to play a friendly football match with Kenyan counterparts at Parklands Sports Club. 

 

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Southern African Development Community (SADC), a block of 15 member states, to discuss regional security during a two-day summit in Angola.

 

PAKISTAN

LAHORE, Pakistan - Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore is known for its diverse culture, rich cuisine, social and cultural festivals, and on top of all, its spectacular old architecture, including the Badshahi Mosque and Red Fort.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on April 17
Press agenda on April 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Press agenda on April 16
Press agenda on April 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 16, 2018
Press agenda on April 15
Press agenda on April 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 15, 2018
Press agenda on April 14
Press agenda on April 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday April 14, 2018
Press agenda on April 13
Press agenda on April 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday April 13, 2018
Press agenda on April 12
Press agenda on April 12

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 12, 2018
Press agenda on April 11
Press agenda on April 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Press agenda on April 10
Press agenda on April 10

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Press agenda on April 09
Press agenda on April 09

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Monday, April 9, 2018
Press agenda on April 08
Press agenda on April 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Sunday, April 8, 2018
Press agenda on April 07
Press agenda on April 07

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Saturday, April 7, 2018
Press agenda on April 06
Press agenda on April 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday, April 6, 2018
Press agenda on April 05
Press agenda on April 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 5, 2018
Press agenda on April 04
Press agenda on April 04

Here are the main topics World Bulleitn’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Press agenda on April 03
Press agenda on April 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Press agenda on April 02
Press agenda on April 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Monday, April 2, 2018

News

Press agenda on April 16
Press agenda on April 16

Press agenda on April 15
Press agenda on April 15

Press agenda on April 14
Press agenda on April 14

Press agenda on April 13
Press agenda on April 13

Press agenda on April 12
Press agenda on April 12

Press agenda on April 11
Press agenda on April 11






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 