Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:32, 17 April 2018 Tuesday
Europe
09:46, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
France's Macron to push EU lawmakers on reforms
France's Macron to push EU lawmakers on reforms

The energetic young French leader wants big changes in the face of growing skepticism about the European project, but there has been a marked lack of enthusiasm from Berlin to Budapest.

World Bulletin / News Desk

French President Emmanuel Macron will on Tuesday address the European Parliament for the first time in a bid to shore up support for his ambitious plans for post-Brexit reforms of the EU.

Macron's speech to MEPs in the eastern French city of Strasbourg is part of a charm offensive ahead of European Parliament elections in May 2019, the first after Britain's departure.

"He will say that it is urgent to take action at a difficult time both inside the European Union, and outside," said the Elysee, the French presidency, ahead of Macron's address.

Internal problems include election results in Italy and Hungary which both saw eurosceptics surge in popularity, compounding fears that the 2016 Brexit vote was part of a pattern.

Externally the EU is dealing with the war in Syria -- France and Britain joined the US in air strikes targeting the regime's alleged chemical weapons at the weekend -- a hostile Russia, and the unpredictable figure of Donald Trump in the United States.

Macron said in a television interview on Sunday that Europe was experiencing a "rise in illiberalism... the populism of people who call the rule of law into question."

Later this week Macron will travel to Berlin for crucial talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to try to win her support for his plans for the future of the eurozone.



Related France EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
7 killed 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot

Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
The OPCW Ridding the world of chemical weapons
The OPCW: Ridding the world of chemical weapons

Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine 

Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
America has 3 goals in Syria
America has 3 goals in Syria

Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief

Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis

The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.

News

Iran says EU dialogue should continue
Iran says EU dialogue should continue

EU says no new sanctions against Iran
EU says no new sanctions against Iran

Philippines bars EU party official critical of Duterte
Philippines bars EU party official critical of Duterte

EU stands by allies over Syria strikes
EU stands by allies over Syria strikes

EU sees $20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb
EU sees 20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb

EU calls for accountability for war crimes in Syria
EU calls for accountability for war crimes in Syria

France warns of more strikes in Syria
France warns of more strikes in Syria

France 'does not seek confrontation' post Syria strikes
France 'does not seek confrontation' post Syria strikes

US, France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets
US France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets

Eiffel Tower shuttered over strike
Eiffel Tower shuttered over strike

UK to work with US, France on Douma response
UK to work with US France on Douma response

Turkey, France aim for €20B trade volume by 2019 end
Turkey France aim for 20B trade volume by 2019 end






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 