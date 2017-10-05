Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.69 percent, or 764.11 points, to open at 111,451.85 points on Tuesday.

The BIST banking and holding indices increased by 1.08 percent and 0.65 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the banking index posted the best performance, while the construction index suffered the worst, down 0.85 percent.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 110,687.74, up 0.99 percent, with a 6.1 billion-Turkish lira (nearly $1.5 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange dropped to 4.0830 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.1050 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate decreased to 5.0630, compared with Monday's close of 5.0860.

The price of Brent oil was $71.75 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday.