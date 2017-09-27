Today in History April 17

|858
|Benedict III ends his reign as Catholic Pope.
|1492
|Christopher Columbus signs a contract with Spain to find a western route to the Indies.
|1524
|Present-day New York Harbor is discovered by Giovanni da Verrazzano.
|1535
|Antonio Mendoza is appointed first viceroy of New Spain.
|1758
|Frances Williams, the first African-American to graduate from a college in the western hemisphere, publishes a collection of Latin poems.
|1808
|Bayonne Decree by Napoleon Bonaparte of France orders seizure of U.S. ships.
|1824
|Russia abandons all North American claims south of 54' 40'.
|1861
|Virginia becomes the eighth state to secede from the Union.
|1864
|General Ulysses Grant bans the trading of prisoners.
|1865
|Mary Surratt is arrested as a conspirator in the Lincoln assassination.
|1875
|The game "snooker" is invented by Sir Neville Chamberlain.
|1895
|China and Japan sign peace treaty of Shimonoseki.
|1929
|Baseball player Babe Ruth and Claire Hodgson, a former member of the Ziegfeld Follies, get married.
|1946
|The last French troops leave Syria.
|1947
|Jackie Robinson bunts for his first major league hit.
|1961
|Some 1,400 Cuban exiles attack the Bay of Pigs in an attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro.
|1964
|Jerrie Mock becomes first woman to fly solo around the world.
|1969
|Sirhan Sirhan is convicted of assassinating Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
|1970
|Apollo 13--originally scheduled to land on the moon--lands back safely on Earth after an accident.
|1975
|Khmer Rouge forces capture the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh.
|1983
|
In Warsaw, police rout 1,000 Solidarity supporters.
