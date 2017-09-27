Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:39, 17 April 2018 Tuesday
History
10:26, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Today in History April 17
Today in History April 17

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

 

858   Benedict III ends his reign as Catholic Pope.
1492   Christopher Columbus signs a contract with Spain to find a western route to the Indies.
1524   Present-day New York Harbor is discovered by Giovanni da Verrazzano.
1535   Antonio Mendoza is appointed first viceroy of New Spain.
1758   Frances Williams, the first African-American to graduate from a college in the western hemisphere, publishes a collection of Latin poems.
1808   Bayonne Decree by Napoleon Bonaparte of France orders seizure of U.S. ships.
1824   Russia abandons all North American claims south of 54' 40'.
1861   Virginia becomes the eighth state to secede from the Union.
1864   General Ulysses Grant bans the trading of prisoners.
1865   Mary Surratt is arrested as a conspirator in the Lincoln assassination.
1875   The game "snooker" is invented by Sir Neville Chamberlain.
1895   China and Japan sign peace treaty of Shimonoseki.
1929   Baseball player Babe Ruth and Claire Hodgson, a former member of the Ziegfeld Follies, get married.
1946   The last French troops leave Syria.
1947   Jackie Robinson bunts for his first major league hit.
1961   Some 1,400 Cuban exiles attack the Bay of Pigs in an attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro.
1964   Jerrie Mock becomes first woman to fly solo around the world.
1969   Sirhan Sirhan is convicted of assassinating Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
1970   Apollo 13--originally scheduled to land on the moon--lands back safely on Earth after an accident.
1975   Khmer Rouge forces capture the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh.
1983  

In Warsaw, police rout 1,000 Solidarity supporters.

historynet.com


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History April 17
Today in History April 17

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 16
Today in History April 16

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 15
Today in History April 15

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 14
Today in History April 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 13
Today in History April 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 11
Today in History April 11

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 10
Today in History April 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 09
Today in History April 09

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 07
Today in History April 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 06
Today in History April 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 05
Today in History April 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 04
Today in History April 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 03
Today in History April 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 02
Today in History April 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History April 01
Today in History April 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Azerbaijan marks 100th anniversary of March genocide
Azerbaijan marks 100th anniversary of March genocide

Tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis lost their lives in armed attacks by Armenia in 1918

News

Today in History April 16
Today in History April 16

Today in History April 15
Today in History April 15

Today in History April 14
Today in History April 14

Today in History April 13
Today in History April 13

Today in History April 11
Today in History April 11

Today in History April 10
Today in History April 10






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 