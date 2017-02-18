Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:39, 17 April 2018 Tuesday
Art & Culture
10:50, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey

Turkey's culture and tourism minister says around 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

China will soon become one of Ankara's "most important" tourism partners, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Tuesday.

"China will become one of the most important tourism partners of Turkey in the very near future," Kurtulmus told reporters at the 14th China International Tourism and Travel Fair in the capital Beijing. 

Kurtulmus said it was Turkey's tourism strategy to engage in promotional activities with such countries as China, India, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

"We hope that close relations between Turkey and China will reflect also in the area of tourism," he said.

Kurtulmus said Ankara would continue to aim to increase the number of Chinese tourists coming to Turkey in 2018.

"Around 250,000 tourists came to Turkey last year. There is no reason not to increase this number to 500,000."

Kurtulmus previously said Turkey hoped to attract at least 38 million tourists in 2018.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry website, Ankara considers tourism as a sector with the "potential" to further enhance cultural and economic ties with Beijing. 

"Chinese tourists, visiting Turkey in a steadily rising number since 2002, are strengthening ties between Turkish and Chinese people," it said.



Related Turkey china
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Art & Culture News
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey

Turkey's culture and tourism minister says around 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey in 2017
Google marks Turkish poet s 104th birthday
Google marks Turkish poet’s 104th birthday

Search engine features animation on homepage of Orhan Veli Kanik watching the Galata Tower in Istanbul
Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital
Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital

'The event created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides,' Yunus Emre Institute's US director says
Turkey s gift to the world Tulips
Turkey’s gift to the world: Tulips

Originating in Central Asia, tulips passed through Anatolia, arrived in the Netherlands and spread worldwide
Bosnia holds international culture conference
Bosnia holds international culture conference

Bulgaria takes over rotating presidency from Bosnia  
My win will be for Erdogan our soldiers
My win will be for Erdogan, our soldiers

Sukru Altay vows to dedicate his next fight in Germany to President Erdogan and Turkish soldiers fighting terrorism in Syria
Three-fourths of Al-Aqsa Mosque built by Ottomans'
'Three-fourths of Al-Aqsa Mosque built by Ottomans'

Al-Aqsa is issue concerning whole Muslim community, with Turkey leading it, says Palestinian scholar
Turkey's Erdogan opens classical arts biennial
Turkey's Erdogan opens classical arts biennial

Yeditepe Biennial in Istanbul will display 3,000 works of art
Turkish institute holds Rumi meeting in Austria
Turkish institute holds Rumi meeting in Austria

YEE presents Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi’s teachings to Austrians
10 more mobile libraries take to road in Turkey
10 more mobile libraries take to road in Turkey

Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus says 400,000 people used mobile libraries last year
Octogenarian tea maker to meet Erdogan
Octogenarian tea maker to meet Erdogan

Muhammet Bulut makes tea for Turkish soldiers participating in military operation in Syria's Afrin region
Love for Erdogan finds spot in Pakistani truck art
Love for Erdogan finds spot in Pakistani truck art

Pakistani citizen Gulzar Ahmad says his truck features portrait of Turkish president because 'he is my ideal leader'
Turkish home housewares products shine at Chicago fair
Turkish home, housewares products shine at Chicago fair

Products from 20 Turkish companies draw crowds at International Home + Housewares Show
Paintings on Ottoman Sultan exhibiting in Sweden
Paintings on Ottoman Sultan exhibiting in Sweden

Stockholm museum exhibits 361-year-old oil paintings depicting hunting by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet IV
Istanbul book fair kicks off
Istanbul book fair kicks off

International book fair to continue till March 18
Turkey s 3rd Arabic Book and Culture Days
Turkey’s 3rd Arabic Book and Culture Days

This year the organization to which important publishing houses, writers and scientists of the Islamic world attend, will take place between March 2 and 11 at Uskudar's Baglarbasi Culture Center.

News

China to lift foreign ownership limits on automakers
China to lift foreign ownership limits on automakers

China launches website to report foreign spies
China launches website to report foreign spies

N. Korea's Kim greets Chinese official
N Korea's Kim greets Chinese official

China says it will not back down from trade war with US
China says it will not back down from trade war

China files WTO complaint over US tariff measures
China files WTO complaint over US tariff measures

Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions
Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions


Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections
Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections

Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkish stance on Assad has never changed
Turkish stance on Assad has never changed

Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1

Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace
Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 