Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:39, 17 April 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
11:38, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
US judge postpones Turkish banker’s sentencing
US judge postpones Turkish banker’s sentencing

Trial adjourned due to lack of Turkish interpreters  

World Bulletin / News Desk

A U.S. judge on Monday again postponed sentencing for a former Turkish banker convicted of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran

Sentencing has been pushed back until May 16 from May 7 because Turkish translators are unavailable on the other date, Judge Richard Berman said in a written statement. 

Berman said the defense has also made an "extensive submission" which the court has taken under review. 

Previously, U.S. prosecutors asked a federal judge to sentence Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the former deputy chief executive of Halkbank, to at least 15 years in prison and a fine of between $50,000 to $500,000.

In a 75-page petition to the court, Atilla's lawyers asked the judge for a "fair and merciful" sentence of between four to five years.

Citing similar cases in which other national banks violated sanctions against Iran, the lawyers noted that none of the directors of those banks were arrested or sentenced but Atilla, who had no connection with the U.S., is facing a prison term.

Defense lawyers also said evidence showed their client had been used by the “architect of this plot", businessman Riza Sarraf.

Sarraf, who was arrested in the U.S. in March 2016 and accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, pleaded guilty in the case last October and cooperated with prosecutors. He testified against Atilla. 

Atilla’s lawyers sought to dismiss all charges last December, citing insufficient evidence. They said prosecutors were unable to prove Atilla had a connection with the crimes committed by Sarraf.

But on Jan. 3, Atilla was found guilty by a jury on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud but was acquitted of money laundering.

A month later, a New York judge turned down a request by Atilla to acquit him of all charges due to lack of evidence, saying there was “sufficient evidence” to support the charges.



Related US Turkish banker
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections
Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections

Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli says presidential, parliamentary elections should be held on Aug. 26
Erdogan Merkel discuss Syria over phone
Erdogan, Merkel discuss Syria over phone

Both leaders focus on ensuring Syria's territorial integrity, political process in war-torn country  
US judge postpones Turkish banker s sentencing
US judge postpones Turkish banker’s sentencing

Trial adjourned due to lack of Turkish interpreters  
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe especially since onset of Syrian civil war
Turkish stance on Assad has never changed
Turkish stance on Assad has never changed

Hakan Cavusoglu welcomes US-led airstrikes in Syria
Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace
Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace

Turkish president also criticizes US-led airstrikes in Syria over chemical weapons, saying regular weapons killed far more
Turkey hits back over Macron comments
Turkey hits back over Macron comments

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag insisted that Turkish policy on Syria was independent of other nations, as signs grow of Western discomfort over Ankara's alliance with Iran and Russia on Syria.
Turkey neutralize 38 terrorists
Turkey neutralize 38 terrorists

Interior Ministry says security forces carried out 487 counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over last week  
NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey
NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey

Jens Stoltenberg meets with Turkish Defense Minister Canikli in capital Ankara 
Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey
Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey

'We came to Turkey to support Operation Olive Branch and Turkish soldiers,' says the member of the Bosnian parliament
Over 60 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 60 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrians, Pakistanis, Iraqis and Algerians
Erdogan 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad
Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad

Turkish president vows to bring back FETO leader from Pennsylvania as well
Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq
Turkish airstrike kills wanted PKK terrorist in Iraq

Turkish military says airstrikes have been carried out in Hakurk-Kani Rash region in northern Iraq
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg speaks to Anadolu Agency before his official visit to Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrians, Pakistanis and Eritreans
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Five soldiers also sustain injuries in clash with PKK terror group in Agri province

News

Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack
Zero-Sum Game for Russia and US in Douma Attack

US, Nigeria hold military summit in Abuja
US Nigeria hold military summit in Abuja

America has 3 goals in Syria
America has 3 goals in Syria

Japan's Abe seeks to move off sidelines with Trump trip
Japan's Abe seeks to move off sidelines with Trump trip

Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 