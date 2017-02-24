German abducted in northwestern Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Michael Cremza was kidnapped in the city of Kano by unknown gunmen while on his way to a construction site. His police escort was shot dead.
“At about 07:45 a.m. local time today, some armed men attacked a vehicle taking some staff of construction firm Dantata & Sawoe to a construction site. They immediately shot at a police escort and took away Mr. Cremza,” police spokesman Magaji Majia told Anadolu Agency by phone.
He said police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers and an operation to rescue Cremza, calling on the public to volunteer information anytime they notice strange movements in their communities.
A few local workers were also injured in the incident, according to Majia. Nothing has been heard from the abductors so far.
Abductions targeting expatriates have become rampant in recent months in parts of Nigeria, with the victims often regaining their freedom after a ransom has been paid.
Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
