Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:05, 17 April 2018 Tuesday
Economy
Update: 14:58, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkish, German energy ministers vow to improve ties
Turkish, German energy ministers vow to improve ties

For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner: Turkish Energy Minister Albayrak says in Berlin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak and his German counterpart Peter Altmaier have vowed to improve relations between their countries after months-long tensions. 

Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin on Monday, Albayrak voiced hope for a new era in relations after Chancellor Angela Merkel formed a new coalition government last month.  

“For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner,” he said. 

“As the new government took office in Germany, Turkey aims to foster a new era in relations, which would be more realistic, more rational, and benefiting both countries.”

Albayrak expressed hope that Turkey and Germany would further enhance their cooperation in economy, trade and energy sectors. 

Altmaier, a close ally of Merkel, underlined the importance of closer cooperation between both countries at a time of growing uncertainty in the Middle East. 

“Minister Albayrak and I agreed to deepen our cooperation,” he said and highlighted great opportunities for both countries in areas of environmental policy, climate protection, and renewable energy. 

Altmaier announced the Turkey-Germany Energy Forum, a major gathering of energy companies from both countries, will convene in the coming months. 

Political relations between Ankara and Berlin suffered several setbacks in recent years, but both sides took steps in the recent month towards normalization of ties.  

EU heavyweight Germany is Turkey’s main economic and trade partner. In 2017, the bilateral trade volume reached €37.6 billion ($46.5 billion). Around 7,150 German companies are currently active in Turkey.

 


Related Turkey Germany
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data

Hong Kong and China ended down after fluctuating through the morning on data showing the world's number two economy expanded in January-March at the same rate as the previous three months.
Turkish German energy ministers vow to improve ties
Turkish, German energy ministers vow to improve ties

For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner: Turkish Energy Minister Albayrak says in Berlin
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.69 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0830
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

The United States, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $500M in first quarter of 2018
European stocks diverge in initial trade
European stocks diverge in initial trade

London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike

The US, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's industrial output rises in February
Turkey's industrial output rises in February

Industrial production surges 9.9 pct year-on-year in February, official data show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.23 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Unemployment falls to 10 8 pct in January
Unemployment falls to 10.8 pct in January

Unemployment in January goes down 2.2 percentage points from the same month last year, says TurkStat
EU sees 20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb
EU sees $20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb

In 2-month period EU’s exports of goods totaled $368.6B, while imports from rest of the world stood at $389.6B
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities

Bank approves $91.54M loan within sustainable cities project to back Turkey’s resort cities of Antalya and Mugla
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February

Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 800,000 tons  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0960
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index goes down 0.04 percent or 41.73 points in opening session
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike

Prospects of military action in Syria lifted oil prices but weighed on stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7 percent at 24,243.41 about 10 minutes into the session.

News

German abducted in northwestern Nigeria
German abducted in northwestern Nigeria

Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria
Germany looks to step up pressure on Russia over Syria

Syrian refugees in Germany returning to Turkey
Syrian refugees in Germany returning to Turkey

German police shoot dead man in bakery rampage
German police shoot dead man in bakery rampage

Germany won’t play active role in Syria airstrike
Germany won t play active role in Syria airstrike

Scandal-hit Volkswagen set to name new CEO
Scandal-hit Volkswagen set to name new CEO

Opposition HDP is ready for early elections
Opposition HDP is ready for early elections

Turkish opposition leader backs early election call
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call

Turkey set to take responsibility for NATO task force
Turkey set to take responsibility for NATO task force

Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections
Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections

China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey

Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 