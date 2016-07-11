UK's May calls Syria strikes 'in our national interest'

World Bulletin / News Desk
May said the U.K. is “confident in our own assessment that the Syrian regime was highly likely responsible for this attack and that its persistent pattern of behavior meant that it was highly likely to continue using chemical weapons”.
Her remarks came as she briefed lawmakers at the House of Commons about the weekend airstrikes held with the U.S. and France, which targeted the Assad regime’s chemical weapons facilities.
“For we cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalized -- either within Syria, on the streets of the U.K. or elsewhere,” May said.
“The images of this suffering are utterly haunting.
“Innocent families -- seeking shelter in underground bunkers -- found dead with foam in their mouths, burns to their eyes and their bodies surrounded by a chlorine-like odour.
“Children gasping for life as chemicals choked their lungs.
"The fact that such an atrocity can take place in our world today is a stain on our humanity.”
May underlined that “a significant body of information -- including intelligence -- indicates the Syrian regime is responsible for this latest attack”.
