Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:04, 17 April 2018 Tuesday
Economy
Update: 15:38, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data

Hong Kong and China ended down after fluctuating through the morning on data showing the world's number two economy expanded in January-March at the same rate as the previous three months.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Asian markets failed Tuesday to hold on to early gains following news that China's economy grew more than expected in the first three months, with trade and geopolitical tensions still dogging sentiment.

The 6.8 percent reading was slightly more than tipped in an AFP survey and came despite a brewing trade dispute with the United States, a drive to address the country's troubling debt mountain and a war on pollution that saw factory production cut.

Hong Kong fell 0.8 percent and Shanghai finished down 1.4 percent. Sydney, where a number of firms that rely on Chinese business are based, was flat, but Singapore added 0.2 percent.

Tokyo closed slightly higher while Seoul eased 0.2 percent, Wellington dipped 0.7 percent and Taipei fell more than one percent.

"The economic performance continued to improve and the economy was off to a good start," said National Statistics Bureau spokesman Xing Zhihong.

However, Xia Le, chief Asia economist at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in Hong Kong, said ahead of the release that "growth headwinds remain in place, mainly from domestic policy tightening and trade skirmishes from the US. Growth is most likely to moderate through the year."



Related asia market
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data

Hong Kong and China ended down after fluctuating through the morning on data showing the world's number two economy expanded in January-March at the same rate as the previous three months.
Turkish German energy ministers vow to improve ties
Turkish, German energy ministers vow to improve ties

For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner: Turkish Energy Minister Albayrak says in Berlin
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.69 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0830
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

The United States, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $500M in first quarter of 2018
European stocks diverge in initial trade
European stocks diverge in initial trade

London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike

The US, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's industrial output rises in February
Turkey's industrial output rises in February

Industrial production surges 9.9 pct year-on-year in February, official data show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.23 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Unemployment falls to 10 8 pct in January
Unemployment falls to 10.8 pct in January

Unemployment in January goes down 2.2 percentage points from the same month last year, says TurkStat
EU sees 20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb
EU sees $20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb

In 2-month period EU’s exports of goods totaled $368.6B, while imports from rest of the world stood at $389.6B
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities

Bank approves $91.54M loan within sustainable cities project to back Turkey’s resort cities of Antalya and Mugla
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February

Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 800,000 tons  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0960
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index goes down 0.04 percent or 41.73 points in opening session
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike
US stocks fall as Trump hints at Syria strike

Prospects of military action in Syria lifted oil prices but weighed on stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7 percent at 24,243.41 about 10 minutes into the session.

News

Asian markets rebound after North Korea-fuelled losses
Asian markets rebound after North Korea-fuelled losses

Oil prices lift profit at China's Sinopec by 40%
Oil prices lift profit at China's Sinopec by 40

Asian markets lifted by oil price bounce but eyes on Trumpcare
Asian markets lifted by oil price bounce but eyes on

Most Asia markets see recovery after big losses
Most Asia markets see recovery after big losses

Most Asia markets up but dollar slips against peers
Most Asia markets up but dollar slips against peers






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 