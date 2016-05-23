Worldbulletin News

Erdogan, Merkel discuss Syria over phone
Erdogan, Merkel discuss Syria over phone

Both leaders focus on ensuring Syria's territorial integrity, political process in war-torn country  

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke over the phone on Monday evening about the recent developments in Syria.

According to the presidential sources, two leaders focused on ensuring Syria's territorial integrity and the political process in the war-torn country.

Erdogan and Merkel also shared thoughts on Friday's airstrikes by the U.S., France and the U.K. on the suspected chemical targets in Syria.

The U.S., UK, and France jointly launched strikes Friday night targeting the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons capabilities after a suspected chemical attack killed dozens outside of Damascus.



