N. Korea's muted response on Syria strikes speaks volumes

World Bulletin / News Desk
A day after US, French and British missiles slammed into suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria, authorities in North Korea -- its longstanding friend -- held dances in the street to celebrate founder Kim Il Sung's birthday.
The token response is a notable contrast to last year, when it condemned a Syria missile attack ordered by President Donald Trump as an "intolerable act of aggression" that proved "a million times over" that its own nuclear weapons programme was the right choice.
At the time tensions were soaring on the back of a series of North Korean missile launches and the military operation was widely seen as a warning to Pyongyang.
But now the isolated country is on a charm offensive and looking to avoid controversy in the throes of a diplomatic rapprochement on the peninsula, analysts say, with leader Kim Jong Un due to hold a summit with the South's President Moon Jae-in next week, ahead of talks with Trump.
For more than a month, the North's KCNA news agency has barely mentioned the country's nuclear capabilities, while its condemnations of actions by the US or the South have been couched in terms of "chilling the atmosphere for dialogue".
It has not issued its habitual vociferous denunciations of annual US-South Korea joint military exercises.
Questions about North Korean relations with the US and South are off limits for visiting correspondents, as are the country's weapons programmes -- usually a safe topic as a source of national pride.
"North Korea will not want to issue any statement that provokes the United States at this point," said Kim Hyun-wook, a professor at Korea National Diplomatic Academy in the South.
The North aims "to make it difficult for the US to retreat from dialogue and go back to its hardline stance of military options and sanctions", he added, and a diplomatic row over Syria could complicate talks between officials from both sides to set a venue, date and agenda for the summit.
The North's own domestic audience is another factor, according to Andrei Lankov of the Korea Risk Group.
"Pyongyang is going to make some concessions to the US in the near future," he told AFP.
"It will be more difficult to justify those concessions if North Koreans are constantly reminded of the evil nature of the US imperialists."
