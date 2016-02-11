Update: 16:38, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

Turkey set to take responsibility for NATO task force

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will be responsible for NATO’s rapid response unit in a couple years, NATO chief said.

“I welcome the fact that for instance Turkey in a couple years will be responsible for VJTF, so-called Very High Readiness Joint Task Force,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

About the task force, he said: “NATO is ready to deploy on the short notice and that is part of our adaptation to more uncertain and unpredictable security environment.”

NATO created the VJTF during the 2014 Wales Summit in the U.K. as a “spearhead force” within the NATO Response Forces against risks and threats that might arise in Russia, Middle East, and North Africa.

According to NATO’s website, the VJTF comprises a multinational 5,000-troop brigade with up to five battalions, supported by air, maritime and special forces.

“Only fully operational, the VJTP will be supplemented by two additional brigades, as a rapid-reinforcement capability, in case of a major crisis,” according to NATO.

“If activated, the force will be available to move immediately, following the first warnings and indicators of potential threats, before a crisis begins, to act as a potential deterrent to further escalation,” it added.

Stoltenberg was in capital Ankara for official talks in the wake of the U.S.-led airstrikes targeting the Assad regime in Syria.

On Monday, Stoltenberg met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex where both sides discussed regional issues, including the fight against terrorism, peace in Syria and Saturday's airstrikes targeting the Assad regime in Syria.

Stoltenberg also met Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as well as Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, separately.