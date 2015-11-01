Update: 17:55, 17 April 2018 Tuesday

Opposition HDP is ready for early elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-leader Pervin Buldan said her party was ready for potential early elections.

Speaking to her party's parliamentary group on Tuesday, Buldan said: "If you take a decision, as the Peoples' Democratic Party, we call your bluff. We are ready for elections."

Buldan's remarks came after the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli called for early elections on Aug. 26.

Buldan called "on democratic forces, the left and socialist sides" to use the early elections to oust the government.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bahceli are expected to meet at 13.30 p.m. (1030GMT) on Wednesday in Ankara, presumably to evaluate the prospect of early elections.

Parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled to take place in November 2019.