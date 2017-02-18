09:10, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on April 18

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli who called for early elections a day before.

ANKARA - Parliament to debate Prime Ministry's decree on the extension of the state of emergency for another three months.

ANKARA - European Affairs Minister Omer Celik to hold news conference a day after European Commission released Turkey’s Progress Report.

ANKARA - Central Bank to release February data on international investment position.

ANKARA - Desk to follow developments in Syria after joint airstrikes on Assad regime.





SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-ISIL terror groups.

SPECIAL REPORT

UN sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal

- UN migration agency spokesman warns of upcoming summer season as more migrants are expected to try to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea

The EU-Turkey deal has a huge impact on Mediterranean refugee arrivals as the arrivals to Greece decreased from nearly one million in 2015 to under 30,000 in 2017 and about 7,000 this year so far, the UN migration agency said on Wednesday.