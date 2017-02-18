Press agenda on April 18

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli who called for early elections a day before.
ANKARA - Parliament to debate Prime Ministry's decree on the extension of the state of emergency for another three months.
ANKARA - European Affairs Minister Omer Celik to hold news conference a day after European Commission released Turkey’s Progress Report.
ANKARA - Central Bank to release February data on international investment position.
ANKARA - Desk to follow developments in Syria after joint airstrikes on Assad regime.
SYRIA
IDLIB/AZAZ - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-ISIL terror groups.
SPECIAL REPORT
UN sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal
- UN migration agency spokesman warns of upcoming summer season as more migrants are expected to try to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea
The EU-Turkey deal has a huge impact on Mediterranean refugee arrivals as the arrivals to Greece decreased from nearly one million in 2015 to under 30,000 in 2017 and about 7,000 this year so far, the UN migration agency said on Wednesday.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday April 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday April 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 12, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Monday, April 9, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Sunday, April 8, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Saturday, April 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday, April 6, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Thursday, April 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulleitn’s English Desk plans to cover Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Tuesday, April 3, 2018