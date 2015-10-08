Worldbulletin News

UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal
UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal

UN migration agency spokesman says more migrants are expected to try to reach Europe via the Mediterranean during the summer season

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU-Turkey deal has made a huge impact on the arrival of refugees via the Mediterranean to Greece, decreasing their numbers from nearly a million in 2015 to under 30,000 in 2017, according to a UN agency Wednesday.

This year the figure is about 7,000 so far.

The UN migration agency IOM spokesman Joel Millman said "We believe the arrangement the EU has with Turkey has a huge impact after March 2016" on the number of refugees arriving in Greece from Turkey by sea.

About 36 percent of Mediterranean refugee arrivals into Europe came via the Aegean this year so far; In 2015 before the EU-Turkey deal, 80 percent of arrivals into Europe came via the Aegean from Turkey into Greece.

According to the UN, 19 refugees have died so far in the Aegean between Turkey and Greece this year.

After EU-Turkey deal, the refugee death toll in Aegean also dropped, from 805 in 2015 to 434 in 2016 and 61 in 2017 to 19 in 2018 so far.

Following the EU-Turkey deal, African refugees largely shifted to the Italy route, which is considered the deadliest in the Mediterranean.

The EU-Turkey deal aims to discourage irregular migration through the Aegean by taking stricter measures against human smugglers and improving the conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey. However, refugees choose to travel longer and take more deadlier sea journey from Africa to Italy.

 

 



