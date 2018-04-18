Worldbulletin News

Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts

Some employees cut off from accounts linked to FETO, terror group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A bank in Kosovo has suspended some private bank accounts linked to FETO, the terror group behind the defeated 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, according to local media reports in the Balkan nation.

Kallxo.com, a website monitoring corruption, said that some employees of Mehmet Akif College, a high school known for its affiliation with the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), had been informed that their bank accounts were frozen.  

According to the report, the employees were asked to visit the bank to close out their accounts within 30 days, after which they would be shuttered in any case.

Nazmi Ulus, the head of the school, confirmed to kallxo.com that some of his employees had faced difficulties accessing their accounts.

In March, Turkish intelligence officers, in cooperation with Kosovo’s intelligence agency, brought six alleged senior FETO members from Kosovo back to Turkey to face charges.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

FETO is also known for its network of educational institutions worldwide, providing the terror group a source of revenue.

Turkey has urged the closing or transfer to Turkish authorities of all such schools.



