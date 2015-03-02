Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:27, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
Balkans
09:40, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Albania, Macedonia recommended for EU member talks
Albania, Macedonia recommended for EU member talks

Recommendation made to EU Council to start accession talks for 2 Balkans nations, says foreign policy chief

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU foreign policy chief on Tuesday announced that they had recommended the start of accession negotiations for two Balkan countries.

"Today, the commission has called on the council to launch accession negotiations with Albania and Macedonia," Federica Mogherini told a press conference with EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn in Strasbourg.

Mogherini also said that efforts are also being made on Bosnia and Herzegovina's application and to normalize relations between Belgrade and Kosovo.

Starting late Tuesday, Mogherini is due to embark on a four-nation Balkan tour.

"The Western Balkans are Europe, as we have said many times, and will remain a part of our strong and united Europe in the future. It is a matter of sharing interests and responsibilities," said Mogherini.

Serbia and Montenegro from the Western Balkans are negotiating for EU membership. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Albania, and Kosovo are seeking membership candidacy.

For his part, Hahn said that after a commission recommendation, member countries’ approval is essential for the start of membership negotiations.

"The majority of people in Austria are against it," said Hahn, an Austrian politician.

The EU started membership negotiations with Serbia in 2014 and Montenegro in 2012. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that these two countries could be admitted to the EU by 2025. 

Ankara has complained that countries less ready for EU membership than Turkey have been given dates for possible membership, while such dates have been denied for Turkey.

Speaking this morning at the EP General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron signalled that the EU is not ready for enlargement in the Balkans.



Related EU albania Macedonia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
7 killed 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot

Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
The OPCW Ridding the world of chemical weapons
The OPCW: Ridding the world of chemical weapons

Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine 

Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
America has 3 goals in Syria
America has 3 goals in Syria

Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief

Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis

The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.

News

UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal
UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal

EU should open up to West Balkans
EU should open up to West Balkans

Poland broke EU law by logging in ancient forest
Poland broke EU law by logging in ancient forest

France's Macron to push EU lawmakers on reforms
France's Macron to push EU lawmakers on reforms

Iran says EU dialogue should continue
Iran says EU dialogue should continue

EU says no new sanctions against Iran
EU says no new sanctions against Iran

Macedonia, Greece seek to settle name spat at last
Macedonia Greece seek to settle name spat at last

Greek offers proposal for Macedonia conundrum
Greek offers proposal for Macedonia conundrum

Macedonia ‘supports’ Turkey in fight against FETO
Macedonia supports Turkey in fight against FETO

Germany backs resolution of Macedonia name row
Germany backs resolution of Macedonia name row

Macedonian PM Zaev to visit Turkey for bilateral talks
Macedonian PM Zaev to visit Turkey for bilateral talks

Albania police hurt in motorway toll protest
Albania police hurt in motorway toll protest

Albania: Turkish agency restoring 5 Ottoman-era sites
Albania Turkish agency restoring 5 Ottoman-era sites

EU to help Albania to prepare for accession says Juncker
EU to help Albania to prepare for accession says Juncker

Five Western Balkans EU aspirants' border rows
Five Western Balkans EU aspirants' border rows

EU hits out at Albanian PM's Kosovo comments
EU hits out at Albanian PM's Kosovo comments






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 