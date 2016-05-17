Worldbulletin News

10:27, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
09:42, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months
7th extension of post-defeated coup state of emergency to come into effect on April 19 if parliament approves

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Cabinet on Tuesday sent parliament a motion to extend the country's state of emergency for three more months, said Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag.

Speaking at news conference after the Cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bozdag said the state of emergency is targeted at terrorists and terror groups, not peaceful citizens in Turkey.

Cabinet passed the motion as recommended by Turkey’s National Security Council, said Bozdag, adding that after approval from parliament, the seventh extension of the state of emergency will come into effect on April 19.

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, following a defeated coup carried out by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



