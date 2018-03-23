Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the league ignored Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process in Syria, and provide a home to millions of displaced Syrian refugees.
On Sunday, the Arab League passed a resolution calling on Turkish forces to withdraw from Afrin, claiming doing so would help efforts to solve the Syria crisis.
Aksoy said Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch in Afrin is a self-defense operation against the terrorist organizations trying to divide Syria.
Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.
According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.
Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.
Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to UN figures.
Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa
Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals
Terrorists killed at Mt. Amanos in southern Hatay province
Document praises Turkey on migration policy, economic growth, regional cooperation, claims problems on freedom of expression
2,500 university students apply for scholarships of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities
Arab League ignores Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process, and host millions of refugees, says Ankara
7th extension of post-defeated coup state of emergency to come into effect on April 19 if parliament approves
Some employees cut off from accounts linked to FETO, terror group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Peoples' Democratic Party co-leader Pervin Buldan calls on party to be ready for potential early elections
We need heads who can properly run this country, says main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey 'in couple years' will be responsible for Very High Readiness Joint Task Force
Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli says presidential, parliamentary elections should be held on Aug. 26