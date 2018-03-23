Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:57, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 10:10, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation

Arab League ignores Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process, and host millions of refugees, says Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Tuesday slammed an Arab League resolution calling for an end to Turkey’s military operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria. 

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the league ignored Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process in Syria, and provide a home to millions of displaced Syrian refugees.

On Sunday, the Arab League passed a resolution calling on Turkish forces to withdraw from Afrin, claiming doing so would help efforts to solve the Syria crisis.

Aksoy said Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch in Afrin is a self-defense operation against the terrorist organizations trying to divide Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to UN figures.



Related Turkey Arab League afrin
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups

Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa  
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested

Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks

Terrorists killed at Mt. Amanos in southern Hatay province
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey

Document praises Turkey on migration policy, economic growth, regional cooperation, claims problems on freedom of expression
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students

2,500 university students apply for scholarships of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation

Arab League ignores Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process, and host millions of refugees, says Ankara
Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months
Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months

7th extension of post-defeated coup state of emergency to come into effect on April 19 if parliament approves
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts

Some employees cut off from accounts linked to FETO, terror group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Opposition HDP is ready for early elections
Opposition HDP is ready for early elections

Peoples' Democratic Party co-leader Pervin Buldan calls on party to be ready for potential early elections
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call

We need heads who can properly run this country, says main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
12 ex-soldiers get life sentence over coup bid
12 ex-soldiers get life sentence over coup bid

Soldiers convicted for violating constitution
Turkey set to take responsibility for NATO task force
Turkey set to take responsibility for NATO task force

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey 'in couple years' will be responsible for Very High Readiness Joint Task Force
Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections
Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections

Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli says presidential, parliamentary elections should be held on Aug. 26

News

Underground base of terrorists found in Afrin
Underground base of terrorists found in Afrin

Turkish army, FSA secure entrances to Syria's Afrin
Turkish army FSA secure entrances to Syria's Afrin

Turkey to open new Afrin border crossing in May
Turkey to open new Afrin border crossing in May

Erdogan says Afrin will be handed over to residents
Erdogan says Afrin will be handed over to residents

Erdogan 'never stated' Turkey wants to occupy Afrin
Erdogan 'never stated' Turkey wants to occupy Afrin

'People of Afrin are welcoming Operation Olive Branch'
People of Afrin are welcoming Operation Olive Branch'

Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza
Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza

Hamas chief urges Arab League to sue Israel at ICC
Hamas chief urges Arab League to sue Israel at ICC

Arab League to hold meeting about Palestine
Arab League to hold meeting about Palestine

Arab League to hold summit in Riyadh on April 15
Arab League to hold summit in Riyadh on April 15

Arab League says stick to 2002 peace plan
Arab League says stick to 2002 peace plan

Arab League condemns Trump's Jerusalem announcement
Arab League condemns Trump's Jerusalem announcement

Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

Turkey’s external assets rise in February
Turkey s external assets rise in February

Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish Malian groups

Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks

EU releases 2018 report on Turkey
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 