Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange decreased 0.12 percent, or 126.47 points, to open at 108,618.32 points on Wednesday.

The BIST banking sector index slipped 0.03 percent while the holding sector rose 0.02 percent.

Among all sector indices, the wood, paper and printing index posted the best performance, up 0.72 percent, while the telecommunication index suffered the worst, down 1.70 percent.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 108,744.79, down 1.76 percent, with a 10 billion-Turkish lira ($2.44 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange increased to 4.1020 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 4.0970 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.0750, compared with Tuesday's close of 5.0610.

The price of Brent oil was $72.11 per barrel as of 09.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT) Wednesday.