Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:57, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
Economy
10:25, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.12 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange decreased 0.12 percent, or 126.47 points, to open at 108,618.32 points on Wednesday.

The BIST banking sector index slipped 0.03 percent while the holding sector rose 0.02 percent.

Among all sector indices, the wood, paper and printing index posted the best performance, up 0.72 percent, while the telecommunication index suffered the worst, down 1.70 percent.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 108,744.79, down 1.76 percent, with a 10 billion-Turkish lira ($2.44 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange increased to 4.1020 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 4.0970 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.0750, compared with Tuesday's close of 5.0610.

The price of Brent oil was $72.11 per barrel as of 09.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT) Wednesday.



Related Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey s external assets rise in February
Turkey’s external assets rise in February

Turkey's assets abroad go up 2.4 percent at end of February 2018, compared to end of 2017: Turkish Central Bank
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.12 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data

Hong Kong and China ended down after fluctuating through the morning on data showing the world's number two economy expanded in January-March at the same rate as the previous three months.
Turkish German energy ministers vow to improve ties
Turkish, German energy ministers vow to improve ties

For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner: Turkish Energy Minister Albayrak says in Berlin
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.69 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0830
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

The United States, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $500M in first quarter of 2018
European stocks diverge in initial trade
European stocks diverge in initial trade

London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike

The US, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's industrial output rises in February
Turkey's industrial output rises in February

Industrial production surges 9.9 pct year-on-year in February, official data show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.23 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Unemployment falls to 10 8 pct in January
Unemployment falls to 10.8 pct in January

Unemployment in January goes down 2.2 percentage points from the same month last year, says TurkStat
EU sees 20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb
EU sees $20B-plus trade deficit in Jan-Feb

In 2-month period EU’s exports of goods totaled $368.6B, while imports from rest of the world stood at $389.6B
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities
World Bank continues to support Turkish cities

Bank approves $91.54M loan within sustainable cities project to back Turkey’s resort cities of Antalya and Mugla
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February
Turkey's milk production up over 15 pct in February

Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 800,000 tons  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0960

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 