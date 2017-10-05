Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
The BIST banking sector index slipped 0.03 percent while the holding sector rose 0.02 percent.
Among all sector indices, the wood, paper and printing index posted the best performance, up 0.72 percent, while the telecommunication index suffered the worst, down 1.70 percent.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 108,744.79, down 1.76 percent, with a 10 billion-Turkish lira ($2.44 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange increased to 4.1020 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 4.0970 at Tuesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.0750, compared with Tuesday's close of 5.0610.
The price of Brent oil was $72.11 per barrel as of 09.56 a.m. local time (0656GMT) Wednesday.
Turkey's assets abroad go up 2.4 percent at end of February 2018, compared to end of 2017: Turkish Central Bank
BIST 100 decreases 0.12 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Hong Kong and China ended down after fluctuating through the morning on data showing the world's number two economy expanded in January-March at the same rate as the previous three months.
For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner: Turkish Energy Minister Albayrak says in Berlin
BIST 100 rises 0.69 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0830
The United States, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $500M in first quarter of 2018
London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.
The US, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Industrial production surges 9.9 pct year-on-year in February, official data show
BIST 100 rises 0.23 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Unemployment in January goes down 2.2 percentage points from the same month last year, says TurkStat
In 2-month period EU’s exports of goods totaled $368.6B, while imports from rest of the world stood at $389.6B
Bank approves $91.54M loan within sustainable cities project to back Turkey’s resort cities of Antalya and Mugla
Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 800,000 tons
BIST 100 rises 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0960