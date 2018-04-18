Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will grant scholarships to 150 Sudanese students, according to a senior representative of a Turkish education institution on Wednesday.

"About 2,500 candidates applied for the Turkey scholarships. This number shows that Sudan is among the top 10 countries that apply for the Turkey scholarships," Nedim Aslan, Middle East Coordinator at the Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) said.

Aslan said the YTB will grant scholarships to 150 university students that will give them an opportunity to study in Turkey.

The applicants will be interviewed at the Yunus Emre Institute in capital Khartoum.

He added the YTB had received several applications from 180 countries, particularly from Asia, Africa and Middle East.

Mohammed Ahmad, one of the applicants said that he wants to study in Turkey.

"Now, I want to go to Turkey. I really like Turkish literature. After completing my master's degree, I will return to my country," Ahmad said.

According to the YTB data, 16,000 students from 160 countries are studying in Turkey as part of Turkey’s full scholarship program.