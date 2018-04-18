Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students

World Bulletin / News Desk
"About 2,500 candidates applied for the Turkey scholarships. This number shows that Sudan is among the top 10 countries that apply for the Turkey scholarships," Nedim Aslan, Middle East Coordinator at the Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) said.
Aslan said the YTB will grant scholarships to 150 university students that will give them an opportunity to study in Turkey.
The applicants will be interviewed at the Yunus Emre Institute in capital Khartoum.
He added the YTB had received several applications from 180 countries, particularly from Asia, Africa and Middle East.
Mohammed Ahmad, one of the applicants said that he wants to study in Turkey.
"Now, I want to go to Turkey. I really like Turkish literature. After completing my master's degree, I will return to my country," Ahmad said.
According to the YTB data, 16,000 students from 160 countries are studying in Turkey as part of Turkey’s full scholarship program.
Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa
Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals
Terrorists killed at Mt. Amanos in southern Hatay province
Document praises Turkey on migration policy, economic growth, regional cooperation, claims problems on freedom of expression
2,500 university students apply for scholarships of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities
Arab League ignores Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process, and host millions of refugees, says Ankara
7th extension of post-defeated coup state of emergency to come into effect on April 19 if parliament approves
Some employees cut off from accounts linked to FETO, terror group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Peoples' Democratic Party co-leader Pervin Buldan calls on party to be ready for potential early elections
We need heads who can properly run this country, says main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey 'in couple years' will be responsible for Very High Readiness Joint Task Force
Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli says presidential, parliamentary elections should be held on Aug. 26