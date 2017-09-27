Today in History April 18

|310
|St. Eusebius of Vercelli begins his reign as Catholic Pope.
|1521
|Martin Luther confronts the emperor Charles V, refusing to retract the views which led to his excommunication.
|1676
|Sudbury, Massachusetts is attacked by Indians.
|1775
|American revolutionaries Paul Revere and William Dawes ride though the towns of Massachusetts warning that "the British are coming."
|1791
|National Guardsmen prevent Louis XVI and his family from leaving Paris.
|1818
|A regiment of Indians and blacks is defeated at the Battle of Suwannee, in Florida, ending the First Seminole War.
|1834
|William Lamb becomes prime minister of England.
|1838
|The Wilkes' expedition to the South Pole sets sail.
|1847
|U.S. forces defeat Mexicans at Cerro Gordo in one of the bloodiest battle of the Mexican-American War.
|1853
|The first train in Asia begins running from Bombay to Tanna.
|1861
|Colonel Robert E. Lee turns down an offer to command the Union armies.
|1895
|The First Sino-Japanese War ends.
|1906
|A massive earthquake hits San Francisco, measuring 8.25 on the Richter scale.
|1923
|Yankee Stadium opens with Babe Ruth hitting a three-run homer as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-1.
|1937
|Leon Trotsky calls for the overthrow of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.
|1942
|James H. Doolittle bombs Tokyo and other Japanese cities.
|1943
|Traveling in a bomber, Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the mastermind of the attack on Pearl Harbor, is shot down by American P-38 fighters.
|1946
|The League of Nations dissolves.
|1949
|The Republic of Ireland withdraws from British Commonwealth.
|1950
|The first transatlantic jet passenger trip is completed.
|1954
|Colonel Gamal Abdel Nasser seizes power in Egypt.
|1978
|The U.S. Senate approves the transfer of the Panama Canal to Panama.
|1980
|Zimbabwe's (Rhodesia) formal independence from Britain is proclaimed.
|1983
|A suicide bomber kills U.S. Marines at the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon.
